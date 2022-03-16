"some music was meant to stay underground..."

CLEARxCUT (Implore, Heretoir, King Apathy) Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Sky Ablaze" From Upcoming New Album "Songs of Desire Armed"

posted Mar 16, 2022 at 1:49 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

German vegan straight-edge melodic death metal collective CLEARxCUT premiere a new song and music video “The Sky Ablaze”, taken from their upcoming new album "Songs of Desire Armed", which will be out on April 20th.

Check out now "The Sky Ablaze" streaming via YouTube for you below.


