CLEARxCUT (Implore, Heretoir, King Apathy) Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Sky Ablaze" From Upcoming New Album "Songs of Desire Armed"

German vegan straight-edge melodic death metal collective CLEARxCUT premiere a new song and music video “The Sky Ablaze”, taken from their upcoming new album "Songs of Desire Armed", which will be out on April 20th.

Check out now "The Sky Ablaze" streaming via YouTube for you below.



