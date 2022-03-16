Stöner (Ex-Kyuss/Queens Of The Stone Age, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Party March”

Stöner - the band - featuring ex-Kyuss bandmates Brant Bjork (ex-Fu Manchu) and Nick Oliveri (ex-Queens Of The Stone Age) - have premiered their new advance track “Party March” streaming via YouTube for you below. The single is taken from their upcoming new album “Totally…“, due out in stores on May 06th via Heavy Psych Sounds.

Comments bassist/vocalist Oliveri:

“As the wise Chuck Dukowski once said to me: ‘it’s all about the Party March’. So let your good times roll, let them soothe your soul. March! March! March!”