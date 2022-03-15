W.E.B. Unveils New Lyric Video "Pentalpha"
Greek extreme metal band W.E.B. has released a new lyric video for the song, "Pentalpha." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest album, "Colosseum," which was released last November through Metal Blade Records. For more information about the album, you can check out an interview frontman Sakis Prekas and bassist Hel Pyre did with Metal Underground, also at the bottom of this page.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "W.E.B. Unveils New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.