W.E.B. Unveils New Lyric Video "Pentalpha"

Greek extreme metal band W.E.B. has released a new lyric video for the song, "Pentalpha." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest album, "Colosseum," which was released last November through Metal Blade Records. For more information about the album, you can check out an interview frontman Sakis Prekas and bassist Hel Pyre did with Metal Underground, also at the bottom of this page.