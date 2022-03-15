Quartz Announces New Album "On The Edge Of No Tomorrow"

Birmingham, England heavy metal veterans Quartz has announced that they will be releasing a brand new album entitled, "On The Edge Of No Tomorrow" on May 20th through Cherry Red Records. The album includes the final recordings from former Quartz and Black Sabbath keyboardist Geoff Nicholls, who passed away in 2017, as well as guest vocals from ex Black Sabbath singer Tony Martin.

Although Quartz are often viewed as mainstays of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal scene of the late 1970s and early 1980s, in truth they were more of an influence on the movement, their origins predating the NWOBHM by a number of years.

The significance, relevance and importance of this album cannot be simply measured in just terms of music, because it’s so much more than that. The band hope that this will give the listener an insight into the amount of work, under some extreme difficulties and associated emotional feelings involved, in the completion and the eagerly anticipated release of their latest studio album that both honours and pays tribute to Geoff Nicholls’ legacy.

You can pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

1. Freak Of Nature

2. Death Or Glory

3. They Do Magic

4. Master Of The Rainbow

5. Night Of The Living Dead

6. Evil Lies

7. Angels At The Crossroad

8. Keep Up The Fight

9. Brainwashed

10. Babylon Is Burning

11. What Love Is

12. Dirty Disease

13. World Of Illusion

14. Highway To Madness