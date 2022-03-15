Cave In Reveals New Album "Heavy Pendulum" Details; Shares Video For "New Reality"

Cave In makes a highly anticipated return with their Relapse Records debut, Heavy Pendulum, their first full studio record in over a decade. The band sees a revival following the addition of Nate Newton (Converge, Doomriders, Old Man Gloom) on bass and vocals. A video for the single, "New Reality," directed by Michael Gilday, can be found below.

Guitarist/vocalist Stephen Brodsky comments: "Cave In’s been around for over 25 years now, and the time has come for an album that scales all of our creative peaks. Talk about a wild and weird ride! And here we are with 'Heavy Pendulum' - it certainly feels like a remarkable event, given the erratic trajectory of our band. 'New Reality' was always the lead-off track - that was pretty obvious during the writing process. New lineup, new label, new album... a new reality indeed, and it all adds up to a new lease on life for Cave In."

Heavy Pendulum is out May 20 on DLX 2xLP/2xLP/CD/CS/Digital. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse.com here. Deluxe 2xLP comes with a poster and album slipmat.

Produced by Kurt Ballou at God City, "Heavy Pendulum" showcases everything that has long established Cave In as one of the best contemporary rock, hardcore, and metal bands since their monumental 1998 debut "Until Your Heart Stops." From the driving tracks such as crushing opener "New Reality" to the metallic edge of "Blood Spiller," "Heavy Pendulum" sees Cave In look back at their discography and capture their most memorable, visceral, and forward-thinking moments to create a record that is all at once familiar and in true Cave In fashion, ahead of the mainstream.

Tracklisting:

1. New Reality

2. Blood Spiller

3. Floating Skulls

4. Heavy Pendulum

5. Pendulambient

6. Careless Offering

7. Blinded By A Blaze

8. Amaranthine

9. Searchers Of Hell

10. Nightmare Eyes

11. Days Of Nothing

12. Waiting For Love

13. Reckoning

14. Wavering Angel