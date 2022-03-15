Defects Releases New Music Video "End Of Days"
UK Metal newcomers Defects drop their latest single "End Of Days," following their debut single "Scapegoat" which came at the end of last year.
Coming ahead of their UK tour with In Flames, "End Of Days" is accompanied by a fiery performance video courtesy of Loki Films (Architects, Sylosis, Soilwork, Ingested). Check it out below.
Defects is a new collaboration of seasoned young musicians, featuring current and past members of The Raven Age, Wild Lies, Shvpes and She Must Burn.
You can see Defects like with In Flames and Vexed on the following dates:
March 18 Brighton, Concorde 2
March 19 Bristol, Thekla
March 20 Southampton, Engine Rooms
March 21 Stoke, Sugarmill
March 22 Wolverhampton, Steel Mill
March 24 Edinburgh, Liquid Room
March 25 Sheffield, Leadmill
March 26 Liverpool, O2 Academy 2
March 27 London, Scala
