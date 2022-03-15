Hellthorne Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Serpentess"
Oregon/Ohio-based blackened death metal unit Hellthorne premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Serpentess", which was released March 14, 2022.
Check out now "Serpentess" in its entirety below.
"Serpentess" track-list:
1. He Who Sayeth His Name
2. Nevermore (ft. Niko Abyss)
3. Serpentess
