Hellthorne Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Serpentess"

Oregon/Ohio-based blackened death metal unit Hellthorne premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Serpentess", which was released March 14, 2022.

Check out now "Serpentess" in its entirety below.

"Serpentess" track-list:

1. He Who Sayeth His Name

2. Nevermore (ft. Niko Abyss)

3. Serpentess