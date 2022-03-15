Posthuman Abomination Premiere New Single "Subdermal" From Upcoming New Album "Mankind Recall"

Italian brutal death metal Posthuman Abomination premiere a new single by the name of “Subdermal”, taken from their upcoming new album "Mankind Recall", which will be out in stores May 6, 2022 via Comatose Music.

Check out now "Subdermal" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells the promo text:

"On May 6th Posthuman Abomination will return with their second album, ‘Mankind Recall’, to once more put the weak and flawed nature of humanity to a punishing examination of brutal death metal. Despite the ferocity of the band’s past work, the sheer malevolent violence of ‘Mankind Recall’ will still provide a shuddering shock to the system - this album will take you to the brink of annihilation with its terrifying blasting velocity. In Posthuman Abomination’s cold new world there is no place for mankind, no room for sentiment or weakness; this is the end of the world as we know it."