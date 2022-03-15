Afsind Premiere New Song "Tortur" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut Album
Danish black metal trio Afsind premiere a new song and music video “Tortur”, taken from their upcoming self-titled debut album, which will be released by Vendetta Records on April 29th.
Check out now "Tortur" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Azaab Premiere New Song "B.L.O.O.D.B.O.R.N"
- Next Article:
Posthuman Abomination Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Afsind Premiere New Song & Music Video 'Tortur'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.