Azaab Premiere New Song "B.L.O.O.D.B.O.R.N" From Upcoming New Album "Summoning the Cataclysm"
Pakistani brutal death metal band Azaab premiere a new song entitled “B.L.O.O.D.B.O.R.N”, taken from their upcoming new album "Summoning the Cataclysm". The record will be released on April 15th by Satanath Records (Russia) and Maxima Music Pro (Indonesia). the effort includes guest guitar solos by Bobby Koelble (ex-Death) and Phil Tougas (First Fragment), and guest vocals by Nick Mkhl (Brutal Sphere) and Aissam El Hassani (Vile Utopia).
Check out now "B.L.O.O.D.B.O.R.N" streaming via YouTube for you below.
