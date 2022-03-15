Rotting Out Premiere New Track “Who Am I?”
Hardcore band Rotting Out premiere a new single titled “Who Am I?“. The outfit recorded the track with Alex Estrada (Nails, Touché Amoré), which follows last month’s take on Nirvana‘s “Even In His Youth” (also included below)
“Even In His Youth”:
