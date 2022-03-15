"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Rotting Out Premiere New Track “Who Am I?”

posted Mar 15, 2022 at 3:22 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Hardcore band Rotting Out premiere a new single titled “Who Am I?“. The outfit recorded the track with Alex Estrada (Nails, Touché Amoré), which follows last month’s take on Nirvana‘s “Even In His Youth” (also included below)

“Even In His Youth”:

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Rotting Out Premiere New Single “Who Am I?”"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 