Headline News

God Forbid Announces Reunion; Confirmed For Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Band Photo: God Forbid (?)

New Jersey based God Forbid, who announced their decision to split up in 2013, has confirmed that they have decided to reunite to perform at the Blue Ridge Rock festival, which is scheduled to take place from September 8-11 in Alton.

A message from the band states: "It's been 9 long years. You asked for this. We answered. God Forbid is BACK to devastate the stage at the 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival."

God Forbid drummer Corey Pierce adds: "I'm very excited to once again share the stage with my brothers and reconnect with God Forbid fans. I know it's going to be a lot of fun and a fantastic experience for ALL of us."

Says Doc Coyle: "This is an absolute blessing to be able to perform with God Forbid once again. We are a family. What makes me most happy about this reunion is that we can share it with the fans who voiced their undying support for the band. I can guarantee that we will give 100% to make this show a night to remember."

God Forbid joins a number of bands who have reunited in recent years who will perform at the event, including Kittie, Shadows Fall, The Union Underground and Texas In July. You can learn more about the festival by visiting the official website.