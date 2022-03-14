Black Sabbath Bassist Geezer Butler Guests On Apocalyptica Song "I'll Get Through It"

Band Photo: Black Sabbath (?)

Terry "Geezer" Butler, bassist and founding member of heavy metal fathers Black Sabbath, has been confirmed to appear on the new Apocalyptica single "I'll Get Through It," which will be released this Friday (March 18th.)

A message from Apocalyptica states: "We are more than thrilled working with our great and talented friend Franky Perez again! It’s been a while since our previous collaborations in Shadowmaker album and tour, and we are also highly awaiting for getting back on road with him this April all across the States! Pre-save the new song with him and legend Geezer Butler today!"