Deicide Announces "Legion" Anniversary Tour With Kataklysm
Florida-based death metallers, Deicide, have announced dates for a North American tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their critically acclaimed second album, "Legion." They will perform the album in its entirety along with classics from the Deicide catalogue.
Special guests on the trek are Canadian melodic death metal heavyweights, Kataklysm, who have issued the following:
"Our brothers in Deicide made us an offer we couldn't refuse, this will be Part 2 of the massively successful US tour that happened in 2021 (the tour was the first to complete right out of the gates, during the pandemic).
"Kataklysm will be performing the classic 2004 album, 'Serenity In Fire,' in its entirety! This will be your only chance EVER to see two classic albums being performed live for the very first time in North America.
"Tour openers will be our friends in Inhuman Condition. Shows are bound to sell out so get your ticket while you can!
"As stated before, Kataklysm will be taking an indefinite hiatus from touring after this tour and will mainly only perform on select festivals and very short runs moving forward, so don't miss this!"
Tour dates:
August 11 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live
August 12 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
August 13 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
August 14 - Dallas, TX - Trees
August 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
August 16 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
August 17 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
August 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
August 19 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
August 20 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
August 21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
August 23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
August 24 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
August 25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
August 26 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
August 27 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
August 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Irving Theater
August 29 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom
August 30 - Cleveland, OH - Odeon Concert Club
August 31 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
September 1 - Quebec City, QC - Impérial Bell
September 2 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Corona
September 3 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
September 4 - New York NY - Gramercy Theater
September 6 - Reading, PA - Reverb
September 7 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
September 8 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
September 9 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
September 10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
