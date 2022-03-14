Deicide Announces "Legion" Anniversary Tour With Kataklysm

Band Photo: Deicide (?)

Florida-based death metallers, Deicide, have announced dates for a North American tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their critically acclaimed second album, "Legion." They will perform the album in its entirety along with classics from the Deicide catalogue.

Special guests on the trek are Canadian melodic death metal heavyweights, Kataklysm, who have issued the following:

"Our brothers in Deicide made us an offer we couldn't refuse, this will be Part 2 of the massively successful US tour that happened in 2021 (the tour was the first to complete right out of the gates, during the pandemic).

"Kataklysm will be performing the classic 2004 album, 'Serenity In Fire,' in its entirety! This will be your only chance EVER to see two classic albums being performed live for the very first time in North America.

"Tour openers will be our friends in Inhuman Condition. Shows are bound to sell out so get your ticket while you can!

"As stated before, Kataklysm will be taking an indefinite hiatus from touring after this tour and will mainly only perform on select festivals and very short runs moving forward, so don't miss this!"

Tour dates:

August 11 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live

August 12 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

August 13 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

August 14 - Dallas, TX - Trees

August 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

August 16 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

August 17 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

August 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

August 19 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

August 20 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

August 21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

August 23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

August 24 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

August 25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

August 26 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

August 27 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

August 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Irving Theater

August 29 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

August 30 - Cleveland, OH - Odeon Concert Club

August 31 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

September 1 - Quebec City, QC - Impérial Bell

September 2 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Corona

September 3 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

September 4 - New York NY - Gramercy Theater

September 6 - Reading, PA - Reverb

September 7 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

September 8 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

September 9 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

September 10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum