Lord Of The Lost Announces Headline European Tour Dates With Nachtblut

After what feels like ages without live shows, Lord Of The Lost will make up for it all in 2022. In addition to shows with the legendary Iron Maiden, the ensemble shows for Swan Songs III, as well as multiple festival shows, the Hamburg based band just announced an extensive European headline tour for the fall of 2022. They will be accompanied by labelmates Nachtblut, as well as Scarlet Dorn. Pre-Sale for the tour starts on March 16 at noon CET.

After the release of Lord Of The Lost’s most successful album "Judas" (#2 on the German album charts) in 2021, it is finally time to bring this piece of art to the stage. The band’s concerts have always been more than just shows. They are gatherings for a strong, family-like community, a lighthouse in the dark – now more than ever.

The tour dates are as follows:

06.10.22 DE – Nuremberg / Hirsch

07.10.22 DE – Stuttgart / LKA-Longhorn

08.10.22 DE – Cologne / Essigfabrik

12.10.22 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra

14.10.22 AT – Vienna / Szene

15.10.22 DE – Munich / Backstage

20.10.22 DE – Frankfurt / Batschkapp

21.10.22 DE – Leipzig / Täubchenthal

22.10.22 DE – Hanover / Pavillon

27.10.22 DE – Berlin / Columbia Theater

28.10.22 CZ – Prague / Club Storm

29.10.22 PL – Warsaw / Hydrozagadka

02.11.22 DE – Bochum / Zeche

03.11.22 FR – Paris / Petit Bain

04.11.22 FR – Lyon / CCO

05.11.22 ES – Barcelona / Salamandra

06.11.22 ES – Madrid / Mon

09.11.22 IT – Milan / Legend Club

10.11.22 CH – Pratteln / Z7

11.11.22 DE – Kaiserslautern / Kammgarn

12.11.22 DE – Herford / X