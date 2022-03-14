Lord Of The Lost Announces Headline European Tour Dates With Nachtblut
After what feels like ages without live shows, Lord Of The Lost will make up for it all in 2022. In addition to shows with the legendary Iron Maiden, the ensemble shows for Swan Songs III, as well as multiple festival shows, the Hamburg based band just announced an extensive European headline tour for the fall of 2022. They will be accompanied by labelmates Nachtblut, as well as Scarlet Dorn. Pre-Sale for the tour starts on March 16 at noon CET.
After the release of Lord Of The Lost’s most successful album "Judas" (#2 on the German album charts) in 2021, it is finally time to bring this piece of art to the stage. The band’s concerts have always been more than just shows. They are gatherings for a strong, family-like community, a lighthouse in the dark – now more than ever.
The tour dates are as follows:
06.10.22 DE – Nuremberg / Hirsch
07.10.22 DE – Stuttgart / LKA-Longhorn
08.10.22 DE – Cologne / Essigfabrik
12.10.22 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra
14.10.22 AT – Vienna / Szene
15.10.22 DE – Munich / Backstage
20.10.22 DE – Frankfurt / Batschkapp
21.10.22 DE – Leipzig / Täubchenthal
22.10.22 DE – Hanover / Pavillon
27.10.22 DE – Berlin / Columbia Theater
28.10.22 CZ – Prague / Club Storm
29.10.22 PL – Warsaw / Hydrozagadka
02.11.22 DE – Bochum / Zeche
03.11.22 FR – Paris / Petit Bain
04.11.22 FR – Lyon / CCO
05.11.22 ES – Barcelona / Salamandra
06.11.22 ES – Madrid / Mon
09.11.22 IT – Milan / Legend Club
10.11.22 CH – Pratteln / Z7
11.11.22 DE – Kaiserslautern / Kammgarn
12.11.22 DE – Herford / X
