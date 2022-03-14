God Dethroned Begins Recording New Album; More Details Expected Soon
Band Photo: God Dethroned (?)
Dutch death metal veterans God Dethroned has posted a photograph online, showing frontman Henri "T.S.K." Sattler in a recording studio, accompanied by the caption, "Back in recording mode!"
There's no word yet on when the album is expected to be completed, a release date or any other further details, but they will all be reported as soon as the information becomes available. This will be the band's first album to feature new drummer Frank Schilperoort.
God Dethroned's most recent album, "Illuminati" was released in February 2020 through Metal Blade Records.
