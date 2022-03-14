Cabal Replaces Afterlife As Support For King 810 European Tour
This spring, Cabal will tour together with King 810, Yavid and Born A New: The Danish extreme metallers proudly announce new live dates for May, joining the "Hellhounds Tour 2022" with stops in Europe and the UK. The tour kicks off on May 7th in Munich and will bring Cabal to 21 cities in nine countries.
Cabal comments on the upcoming tour:
"We are beyond excited to have been given the great honor of replacing Afterlife as direct support for King 810 on their Hellhounds EU/UK tour. We can’t wait to bring our Scandinavian brand of darkness out on the road again on this amazing tour package."
Find the full list of live dates below:
07.05. DE München - Backstage
08.05. IT Milan - Slaughter Club
09.05. CH Aarau - Kiff
10.05. FR Paris - La Maroquinerie
11.05. BE Aarschot - De Klinker Club
13.05. UK London - The Dome
14.05. UK Southampton - The Loft
15.05. UK Manchester - Rebellion
16.05. UK Glasgow - G2
17.05. UK Birmingham - Mama Roux
18.05. UK Leeds - Key Club
19.05. UK Bristol - The Fleece
20.05. NL Eindhoven - Dynamo
21.05. DE Köln - Gebäude 9
22.05. DE Hamburg - Logo
23.05. DE Berlin - Hole44
24.05. PL Warsaw - Hydrozagadka
25.05. CZ Prague - Rock Cafe
26.05. DE Nürnberg - Z-Bau
27.05. DE Karlsruhe - Stadtmitte
28.05. DE Leipzig - Conne Island
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Cabal Replaces Afterlife As Support For King 810"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.