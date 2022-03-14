Cabal Replaces Afterlife As Support For King 810 European Tour

This spring, Cabal will tour together with King 810, Yavid and Born A New: The Danish extreme metallers proudly announce new live dates for May, joining the "Hellhounds Tour 2022" with stops in Europe and the UK. The tour kicks off on May 7th in Munich and will bring Cabal to 21 cities in nine countries.

Cabal comments on the upcoming tour:

"We are beyond excited to have been given the great honor of replacing Afterlife as direct support for King 810 on their Hellhounds EU/UK tour. We can’t wait to bring our Scandinavian brand of darkness out on the road again on this amazing tour package."

Find the full list of live dates below:

07.05. DE München - Backstage

08.05. IT Milan - Slaughter Club

09.05. CH Aarau - Kiff

10.05. FR Paris - La Maroquinerie

11.05. BE Aarschot - De Klinker Club

13.05. UK London - The Dome

14.05. UK Southampton - The Loft

15.05. UK Manchester - Rebellion

16.05. UK Glasgow - G2

17.05. UK Birmingham - Mama Roux

18.05. UK Leeds - Key Club

19.05. UK Bristol - The Fleece

20.05. NL Eindhoven - Dynamo

21.05. DE Köln - Gebäude 9

22.05. DE Hamburg - Logo

23.05. DE Berlin - Hole44

24.05. PL Warsaw - Hydrozagadka

25.05. CZ Prague - Rock Cafe

26.05. DE Nürnberg - Z-Bau

27.05. DE Karlsruhe - Stadtmitte

28.05. DE Leipzig - Conne Island