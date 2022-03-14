Helmet Cancels European "Covers And Hits" Tour

Alternative rock/metal legends Helmet has announced that, due to a number of reasons, their planned "Covers And Hits" tour of Europe has been cancelled. A statement from frontman Page Hamilton reads as follows:

"Hey everyone,

"We were so looking forward to returning to Europe and getting back out on the road this Spring. After the past 2 1/2 years of Covid crushing live music we’d started rehearsals and even played 2 shows in LA. Unfortunately we are forced to cancel our 2022 European Tour due to several circumstances beyond our control (the world is still not back to normal) and for a band member to deal with a serious but non life threatening health issue.

"We would like to sincerely apologize to all our fans who have reached out to us to make plans to hang, catch up and hear us play. For now it’s back to the drawing board and we hope to see you next year.

"Refunds will be given for tickets purchased."