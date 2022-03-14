"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Marianas Rest Posts New Music Video "The Weight" Online

posted Mar 14, 2022 at 10:35 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Hailing from the coastal town of Kotka, Finland, melodic death/doom metal unit Marianas Rest have just released a deeply haunting yet marvelous new official music video for their captivating song "The Weight." The head-swinging doom induced track is cut from the band’s latest full-length, "Fata Morgana," released in March 2021 - a must-have for fans of bands like Insomnium and My Dying Bride.

Lose yourself in this overwhelmingly evocative nine-minute epos, characterized by addicting guitar tones, a hypnotizing soundscape and the soul-gripping growls of vocalist Jaakko Mäntymaa. With incredible northern woodland scenography and spine-chilling choreography, the visually sophisticated music video for "The Weight" impressively underlines the creative vision of Marianas Rest once more.

Marianas Rest on "The Weight":
"'The Weight' is a journey through pressure. A desperate try to lift the world off your shoulders and search for something better. It's ugliness with a tiny glimpse of something beautiful."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Marianas Rest Posts New Music Video Online"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 