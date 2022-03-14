Marianas Rest Posts New Music Video "The Weight" Online
Hailing from the coastal town of Kotka, Finland, melodic death/doom metal unit Marianas Rest have just released a deeply haunting yet marvelous new official music video for their captivating song "The Weight." The head-swinging doom induced track is cut from the band’s latest full-length, "Fata Morgana," released in March 2021 - a must-have for fans of bands like Insomnium and My Dying Bride.
Lose yourself in this overwhelmingly evocative nine-minute epos, characterized by addicting guitar tones, a hypnotizing soundscape and the soul-gripping growls of vocalist Jaakko Mäntymaa. With incredible northern woodland scenography and spine-chilling choreography, the visually sophisticated music video for "The Weight" impressively underlines the creative vision of Marianas Rest once more.
Marianas Rest on "The Weight":
"'The Weight' is a journey through pressure. A desperate try to lift the world off your shoulders and search for something better. It's ugliness with a tiny glimpse of something beautiful."
