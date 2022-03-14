Sabaton Announces North American Tour Dates

Today, multi-Gold and Platinum Swedish metal band Sabaton sees its new album, "The War To End All Wars" (Nuclear Blast) debut at #1 on Billboard's Current Rock Albums and Current Hard Music Albums charts. Additionally, the album took the #1 spot in Germany, #1 in Sweden, #2 in Norway, and #2 on the UK Rock & Metal Chart.

Also today, Sabaton announces "The Tour To End All Tours - North America 2022," a 25-date U.S. trek that will include a special headline show at Montreal's Place Bell, the band's first-ever arena headline concert in Canada. The tour, produced by FPC Live, kicks off on Thursday, September 15 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA and will wrap up at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom on October 23. Supporting Sabaton on all dates will be special guest Epica, the renowned Dutch symphonic metal band. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 18 at 10:00AM (local); go to https://www.sabaton.net/tour/ for all special pre-sale and purchasing information.

"We're all looking forward to this tour," said the band's Pär Sundström. "It will have been three years since we've brought our headline show to America, so we are more ready than ever. And with the release of our new album, we now have a vault full of new songs to play."

The tour dates are as follows:

September 15 Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

September 16 Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

September 17 Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

September 19 Revolution Concert House, Boise, ID

September 21 Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

September 23 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

September 24 Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

September 25 Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, NV

September 27 The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

September 28 Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

September 30 South Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX

October 1 Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX

October 3 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

October 4 Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

October 6 The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD

October 8 The Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

October 10 The Fillmore, Detroit, MI

October 11 GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Grand Rapids, MI

October 13 The Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN

October 15 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

October 17 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

October 18 The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

October 21 MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

October 22 Place Bell, Montreal, QC

October 23 Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY