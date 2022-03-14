The Heretic Order Releases New Single "Children Of The Sun"
The occult metal band The Heretic Order will release its new album "III" on May 27, 2022 via Massacre Records!
Today, they drop their new digital single "Children Of The Sun", which is accompanied by a lyric video that's available to watch below.
The 3rd studio album of the band was mixed and mastered by Guillermo "Will" Maya, whereas the cover artwork has been created by the band's vocalist Dominus DF Ragnar and fivemiligrams Artworks. Guest musicians on The Heretic Order's new album "III" include Jeremy Gomez of Red Method as well as Ays Kura of Die Kur.
