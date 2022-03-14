Desvirginizagore Premiere New Song "Eating Visceral Corpses" From Upcoming New Album "Redemption Through Dismemberment"
Lima, Perú-based brutal death metal outfit Desvirginizagore premiere a new song and playthrough video “Eating Visceral Corpses”, taken from their upcoming new album "Redemption Through Dismemberment", which will be out in stores later this year.
Check out now "Eating Visceral Corpses" streaming via YouTube for you below.
