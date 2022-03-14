Mephisto Premiere New Music Video For "The Undivine Blessing" From Latest Album "Pentafixion"
Cuban black metal band Mephisto premiere a new music video for “The Undivine Blessing”. The track is taken from their latest outing named "Pentafixion", which was released by WormHoleDeath in March of last year.
