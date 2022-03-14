Ante-Inferno Premiere New Song "Celestial Mirage" From Upcoming New Album "Antediluvian Dreamscape"

UK black metal duo Ante-Inferno premiere a new song entitled “Celestial Mirage”, taken from their upcoming new album "Antediluvian Dreamscape". The effort will be released by Vendetta Records (CD/LP/Tape/Digital) on May 13th.

Check out now "Celestial Mirage" streaming via YouTube for you below.