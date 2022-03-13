Scardust Shares New Music Video "Huts"
Israeli progressive metal outfit Scardust has posted a new music video online for the song, "Huts." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest album, "Strangers," which was released in October 2020 through M-Theory Audio. The band will also be performing a livestream show on March titled, "In Concrete Cages" in Gargarin. Tickets can be purchased here.
