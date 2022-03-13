Serrated Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Crown Me King"
Tamworth NSW, Australia-based deathcore/metalcore outfit Serrated premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Crown Me King", which is out as of today.
Check out now ""Crown Me King" in its entirety below.
"Crown Me King" track-list:
1. Intro
2. Broken Glass
3. Crown Me King
4. Slave I Remain
5. Rot In Hell
6. Black Bandana
7. Iverson
8. Heavy Eyes
9. I Hope You Burn
10. Eternal Suffering
11. What Once Was Lost
