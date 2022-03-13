Phasma Premiere New Track & Music Video "Garden of Crucified Nazarenes" From Upcoming New Album "Epiales"

International black metal/death metal outfit Phasma premiere a new track and music video named “Garden of Crucified Nazarenes”, taken from their upcoming new album "Epiales". The record will be out on March 26, 2022.

Check out now "Garden of Crucified Nazarenes" streaming via YouTube for you below.