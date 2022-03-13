Knives To A Gunfight Premiere New Song & Music Video "Words Unspoken" From Upcoming New Album "Hell of Misery"
Belgium-based deathcore outfit Knives To A Gunfight premiere a new song and music video called “Words Unspoken”. The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Hell of Misery", which will be out in stores this spring.
Check out now "Words Unspoken" streaming via YouTube for you below.
