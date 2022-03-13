Lamentari Premiere New Single "Synodus Horrenda" From Upcoming New EP "Clavis Aurea"
Lamentari premiere their new single "Synodus Horrenda" off the band's forthcoming EP "Clavis Aurea". The record was mixed and mastered by Stefano Morabito (Fleshgod Apocalypse) at 16th Cellar Studio.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Come To Grief Premiere New Song "Life's Curse"
- Next Article:
Knives To A Gunfight Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Lamentari Premiere New Single 'Synodus Horrenda'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.