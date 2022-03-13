Come To Grief Premiere New Song "Life's Curse" - Converge Frontman Jacob Bannon Guests

Come To Grief announce their debut album "When The World Dies" for May 20th 2022. The band premiere their first advance track from it named "Life's Curse", featuring Converge vocalist Jacob Bannon. The album was recorded by Kurt Ballou (Converge, etc.) in July of 2021 at GodCity Recording Studio in Salem, MA, and mastered by Brad Boatright (Author & Punisher, God's Hate, etc.) at Audiosiege.





Tell Come To Grief:

"When the World Dies has finally reared its ugly head after nearly 8 years of constant shows and EPs. The long-awaited long-player shall bludgeon your existence. Not merely 'Sludge' or 'Doom,' "When The World Dies" melds many sounds and feelings that parallel the horrid human situation. 'Life's Curse' is a raging culmination of 50 years of anguish, depression and dejection. Do you sometimes feel lonely? Awkward? Like you don't belong? This is for you."