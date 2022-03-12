"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Oceans To Release New EP "Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part II: Longing" In July; Shares "Home" Music Video

posted Mar 12, 2022 at 8:18 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

After releasing their latest EP named "Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part I: Love" in January of this year, rising German/Austrian nu-metal stars Oceans are pleased to announce the highly anticipated second part of this masterpiece - the digital EP entitled "Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part II: Longing". The EP will be released on July 29th.

The band have also released a music video for their emotional new single "Home." You can check it out below.

Timo Rotten comments: "Home is so much more than just the place where we come from. It’s love, friends, acceptance - it’s peace.

"I’ve been searching for this place, this feeling of accomplishment all my life and to be honest, I’m not sure I’ve found it yet. But what I do know is, that ‘Home’ portrays pretty damn well how it feels to search for it."

