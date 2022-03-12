Tableau Mort Releases New Lyric Video "Candle In The Darkness"
British black metal outfit Tableau Mort has released a new lyric video for the song, "Candle In The Darkness," via the Black Metal Promotion YouTube channel. You can check it out below. The track is the first to be released from the band's forthcoming new album, "Visio In Somniis," which will be released on May 6th through Cult of Parthenope.
Tracklisting:
1. Metamorphosis
2. Idolatry
3. Visio in Somniis
4. Blood Echoes
5. Hope Ablaze
6. Their Throats are Open Graves
7. The Fire, The Star
8. Candle in the Darkness
