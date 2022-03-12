Distention (The Kennedy Veil, Equipoise, Ex-Rivers of Nihil, Etc.) Premiere Debut Single “Cyclical”

Band Photo: The Kennedy Veil (?)

Distention (The Kennedy Veil, Organ Trail) premiere their debut single titled “Cyclical”. The group features Darren Liwen (ex-The Kennedy Veil), Nick Padovani (Equipoise), Dylan Potts (Organ Trail, ex-Rivers of Nihil) and newcomer Christian Mokin, the mastermind behind the new project.

Check out now "Cyclical" streaming via YouTube for you below.