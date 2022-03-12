Distention (The Kennedy Veil, Equipoise, Ex-Rivers of Nihil, Etc.) Premiere Debut Single “Cyclical”
Band Photo: The Kennedy Veil (?)
Distention (The Kennedy Veil, Organ Trail) premiere their debut single titled “Cyclical”. The group features Darren Liwen (ex-The Kennedy Veil), Nick Padovani (Equipoise), Dylan Potts (Organ Trail, ex-Rivers of Nihil) and newcomer Christian Mokin, the mastermind behind the new project.
Check out now "Cyclical" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Distention (The Kennedy Veil) Premiere Debut Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.