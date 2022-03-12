Appeal To Authority Premiere New Music Video For "Black Aura"

Prog metal outfit Appeal To Authority have recently released their new EP "Black Aura". Today they premiere their new music video for the title track streaming for you now below:

Tells vocalist, guitarist, and keyboardist Larry Schroeder:

"When it came time to write and record the lyrics for this, over eight minutes of music we had constructed, I chose a subject matter that I was dealing with personally and that had a great effect on me. A close-to-home murder left me feeling many different and uncharted emotions in which family members, neighbors, and the community found themselves shockingly trying to make sense of it all.

"'Black Aura' helped me process and deal with all of this and is a representation of the events that took place. A portrayal of pure unnecessary evil and darkness that this world endures. Teaming up once again with Thomas Crane of Kill Devil Films (Saliva, Todd La Torre) brought out the imagery that matches and fits the narrative."