Haissem Premiere New Song "Bleak Heaven Aloft" From Upcoming New Album "A Sleep of Primeval Ignorance"

Genre-bending etreme metal band Haissem (read it backwards then you get it) premiere a new song entitled “Bleak Heaven Aloft”, taken from their upcoming new album "A Sleep of Primeval Ignorance", The record is now set for release by Satanath Records and Exhumed Records for an April 14th release.

Check out now "Bleak Heaven Aloft" streaming via YouTube for you below.