Drug Church Premiere New Single & Music Video “Tiresome”

Arriving alongside their new album “Hygiene” is the below music video for Drug Church‘s latest single “Tiresome“.

Drug Church are currently out on the road promoting that new album. One Step Closer, Soul Blind and Lurk are joining them on the below trek:

03/12 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

03/13 Denver, CO – Hi Dive

03/14 Kansas City, MO – The Rino

03/15 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

03/17 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

03/18 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome

03/19 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

03/20 Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s

03/22 Toronto, ON – Hard Luck Bar

03/23 Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz

03/24 Boston, MA – Sonia

03/25 Albany, NY – Empire Underground

03/26 Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel

03/27 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

03/29 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

03/30 Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

03/31 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

04/01 Nashville, TN – The End

04/02 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

04/03 Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall

04/04 Miami, FL – Gramps

04/05 Tampa, FL – Crowbar

04/06 Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

04/08 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

04/09 Dallas, TX – Club Dada

04/10 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room

04/12 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

04/13 Henderson, NV – Eagle Aerie Hall

04/14 San Diego, CA – Casbah

04/15 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

04/16 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

04/17 San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside