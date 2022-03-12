Drug Church Premiere New Single & Music Video “Tiresome”
Arriving alongside their new album “Hygiene” is the below music video for Drug Church‘s latest single “Tiresome“.
Drug Church are currently out on the road promoting that new album. One Step Closer, Soul Blind and Lurk are joining them on the below trek:
03/12 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
03/13 Denver, CO – Hi Dive
03/14 Kansas City, MO – The Rino
03/15 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
03/17 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
03/18 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome
03/19 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
03/20 Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s
03/22 Toronto, ON – Hard Luck Bar
03/23 Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz
03/24 Boston, MA – Sonia
03/25 Albany, NY – Empire Underground
03/26 Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel
03/27 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
03/29 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
03/30 Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
03/31 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506
04/01 Nashville, TN – The End
04/02 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
04/03 Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall
04/04 Miami, FL – Gramps
04/05 Tampa, FL – Crowbar
04/06 Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub
04/08 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
04/09 Dallas, TX – Club Dada
04/10 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room
04/12 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
04/13 Henderson, NV – Eagle Aerie Hall
04/14 San Diego, CA – Casbah
04/15 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
04/16 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
04/17 San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Tom Morello (RATM) Premieres New Track
- Next Article:
Haissem Premiere New Song "Bleak Heaven Aloft"
0 Comments on "Drug Church Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.