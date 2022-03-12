Tom Morello ( Rage Against The Machine) Premieres New Track “Machinery Of Torment” From Upcoming Netflix Film ‘Metal Lords’
A new track by the name of “Machinery Of Torment” from the upcoming Netflix teenage metalhead movie ‘Metal Lords‘ has recently premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify below. The single was jointly composed for the feature by Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello together with Carl Restivo and D.B. Weiss. ‘Metal Lords‘ will debut on Netflix on April 08th.
The movie revolves around a pair of teenage metalhead’s desire to get a group together for a high school battle of the bands. The script was written by Weiss, who previously oversaw the HBO series ‘Game Of Thrones‘.
