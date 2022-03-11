Crown Compass Unleashes New Single "A Limited Number Of Heartbeats"

After a few years of silence, former Textures members Daniël de Jongh and Joe Tal have joined forces with former Pestilence and Exivious drummer Yuma van Eekelen (currently with Our Oceans) and former Cynic and Exivious bassist Robin Zielhorst (currently with Our Oceans) and founded Crown Compass, a progressive/eclectic power house.

The production of "The Drought" started in 2020. The album contains a variety of musical styles in which the band explores its dynamic range. The lyrics on the album are a selection of stories dealing with the individual within a group, within his society and within himself. The two-part story, "The Drought," is a tale of abuse and guilt.

The album has been mixed by ex-Cynic and Exivious guitarist Tymon Kruidenier (currently with Our Oceans) and mastered by Brett Caldas-Lima at Tower Studio. Artwork and logo design by Remko Tielemans.

Listen to the new single, "A Limited Number Of Heartbeats" below.