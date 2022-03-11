Satan Posts New Single "From Second Sight" Online
NWOBHM veterans Satan are set to release their sixth studio album, "Earth Infernal," via Metal Blade Records on April 1, 2022. Today, the band unleash "From Second Sight," the latest single off the album.
On the tracks lyrics, the band explains: "Wherever you care to look around the world, you‘ll find conspiracy theories and millions of people who actually believe in them. The denial of science is a very dangerous trend. In itself it is nothing new, but lately there‘s been a significant increase in the number of followers who‘ve now given up on proven fact and are ready to believe that 2+2 = 5 if it suits their purpose. Trust in authority is at an all-time low. Our world is on the brink of sliding into chaos unless people wake up and start to have faith in the smartest human beings on the planet. Established expertise must win the day or we are finished as a species."
