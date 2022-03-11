Die Apokalyptischen Reiter Unveils New Music Video "Euer Gott Ist Der Tod"
Germany’s Die Apokalyptischen Reiter are getting ready to release "Wilde Kinder" (=“Wild Children”), their new album due out on April 22. Today, the band shares the video for the new single, "Euer Gott ist der Tod". Watch below.
A harbinger of the apocalypse – where death and darkness unite in an invincible alliance. An epic masterpiece! Centre stage as a shining angel amongst the pitch-black chaos is former Deadlock singer Sabine Scherer.
Says the band: "Mors et nox in concordia invicta – United are Death and Night in invincible alliance. So shall it be - until the last sound is gone, all regret is washed away and the old earth is hanging dead in the sky."
