Syk Releases "The Hollow Mother" Music Video

Italian metal outfit Syk today unleash their new video for "The Hollow Mother." Now playing at Decibel Magazine, the track comes from the band’s latest full-length, "Pyramiden," out today.

Syk features founding guitarist and principal songwriter Stefano Ferrian (ex-Psychofagist), vocalist Dalila Kayros, rhythm/lead guitarist Marcello Cravini, and new recruit, drummer Mauro Maraldo (ex-Onirik). Led by the nihilistic vocal assault of Kayros, syk is at once grim and complex; relentless and alluring, fusing tight, technical rhythms with chilling melodies, and a dark sonic ambiance.

Notes Ferrian of the band’s latest single,

"'The Hollow Mother’ is about social apathy and how this human behavior affects society and nature. We should find a new way that does not include violence in the game because no one will ever evolve through violence, except global extermination."

"Pyramiden" is out now via CD and digitally, with a vinyl addition to follow at a later date.