Syk Releases "The Hollow Mother" Music Video

posted Mar 11, 2022 at 11:41 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Italian metal outfit Syk today unleash their new video for "The Hollow Mother." Now playing at Decibel Magazine, the track comes from the band’s latest full-length, "Pyramiden," out today.

Syk features founding guitarist and principal songwriter Stefano Ferrian (ex-Psychofagist), vocalist Dalila Kayros, rhythm/lead guitarist Marcello Cravini, and new recruit, drummer Mauro Maraldo (ex-Onirik). Led by the nihilistic vocal assault of Kayros, syk is at once grim and complex; relentless and alluring, fusing tight, technical rhythms with chilling melodies, and a dark sonic ambiance.

Notes Ferrian of the band’s latest single,
"'The Hollow Mother’ is about social apathy and how this human behavior affects society and nature. We should find a new way that does not include violence in the game because no one will ever evolve through violence, except global extermination."

"Pyramiden" is out now via CD and digitally, with a vinyl addition to follow at a later date.

