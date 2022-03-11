Sacred Son To Release New Album "The Foul Deth Of Engelond" In May; Shares New Single "Le Blakheth"

Sacred Son return in 2022 with a new album, "The Foul Deth Of Engelond;" a black metal chronicle of the 1381 Peasant’s Revolt. Weaving historical record with speculative inversion, the album recounts this fierce and tragic Great Uprising as a proto-revolutionary moment in English history that echoes loudly into our own toxic and fragmented present. The story is presented as inspiration and allegory, with principal songwriter, Dane Cross, describing it as his ode to righteous leftwing political violence.

"The Foul Deth Of Engelond" marks a return to the expansive sound of their debut, whilst continuing the move away from the one-person insularity that began with the sophomore effort. The road-tested four-piece band was recorded in the cold dark winter of 2020 by tube-amp maestro Chris Fullard (Ulver, Sunn O)))), Boris) at the analogue-focused Holy Mountain Studios in London. These sessions were then mixed by Randall Dunn (Wolves in the Throne Room, Earth, Kayo Dot) at his Circular Ruin studio in NYC, resulting in a rich, physical, and enveloping sound of textural layered guitar, propulsive rhythms, caustic voices, and Dunn’s signature spirit-conjuring atmospheres.

Sacred Son have also shared first single, '‘Le Blakheth’ with Dane commenting:

"'Le Blakheth' is the third track from Sacred Son’s new album ‘The Foul Deth of Engelond’. It chronicles the bloodiest and most violent chapter of the 1381 Great Rising; when corrupt and sycophantic ruling figures were beaten and beheaded whilst their obscenely lavish buildings burned around them."

"The Foul Deth Of Engelond" is initially self released digitally and on CD on 13th May, with a vinyl pre-order to follow, as resources - and the fallout of Britain’s pathetically cantankerous estrangement from our European brothers and sisters - allow.