Horizon Ignited Signs With Nuclear Blast; Releases New Music Video "Towards The Dying Lands"

Finnish melodic death metal band Horizon Ignited have officially joined the biggest metal label in the world, Nuclear Blast Records. Over the past thirty frantic years, this passion-evoking heavy metal subgenre has undeniably evolved and changed, but some complaints have also been raised: where are all the magnificent new upstarts?

Well, as so many times before, kindly turn your face towards Finland - still the most metal country in the world - and meet melodic death metal's hottest newcomers... Horizon Ignited.

To celebrate the signing, the Finns have instantly released their single 'Towards The Dying Lands' which is accompanied by a music video, to launch this new phase of their career with a bang!

Horizon Ignited commented on the signing to Nuclear Blast:

"We are truly honoured beyond belief to join the Nuclear Blast family with our second album! We did set our goals high, but I don't think that any of us were expecting this.

It is truly a dream come true to have our music released by a legendary label that has housed many of our idols throughout the years.

"With Nuclear Blast we are able to take our first steps on this musical journey that allows us to bring our vision alive and to share our music with the world. This is the beginning so stay tuned!"

Nuclear Blast A&R Jaap Wagemaker adds:

"Nuclear Blast is stoked to announce the signing of the up and coming melodic death metal band Horizon Ignited from Finland. This band took us by surprise after we were introduced to them by their manager Maurizio Iacono from Kataklysm. Their sound although based in melodic death metal is also influenced by metalcore as well and has the potential to appeal to a very wide audience.

The band has already built up quite a following on Spotify with their self released album 'After The Storm'. Their new songs are even stronger which is proven by the 2 singles that we will release first. Later on this year the band will also make their debut on the European stages. This band is ready to take the world by storm!"