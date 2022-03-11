Firewind Cancels European Tour Dates Due To The Pandemic And War In Ukraine

Band Photo: Firewind (?)

Greek power metal veterans Firewind has announced that due to a multitude of reasons, they have decided to cancel their scheduled tour across mainland Europe, having recently played the Iberian peninsula. A message from the band reads as follows:

"Hello everyone,

"The pandemic circumstances of the last 2,5 years and the war in the Ukraine make it impossible for us to tour Europe in May 2022. Apart the fact, that more and more countries are lifting restrictions and supposedly return to freedom, we are still dealing with a lot of different restrictions, terms and conditions in several countries and even counties.

"A safe and smooth travel is not a given and playing shows in Eastern Europe is currently impossible.

We are deeply sorry that we are forced to come to this decision, but the situation has been out of our hands. All bought tickets can be refunded from point of purchase."