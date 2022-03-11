Firewind Cancels European Tour Dates Due To The Pandemic And War In Ukraine
Band Photo: Firewind (?)
Greek power metal veterans Firewind has announced that due to a multitude of reasons, they have decided to cancel their scheduled tour across mainland Europe, having recently played the Iberian peninsula. A message from the band reads as follows:
"Hello everyone,
"The pandemic circumstances of the last 2,5 years and the war in the Ukraine make it impossible for us to tour Europe in May 2022. Apart the fact, that more and more countries are lifting restrictions and supposedly return to freedom, we are still dealing with a lot of different restrictions, terms and conditions in several countries and even counties.
"A safe and smooth travel is not a given and playing shows in Eastern Europe is currently impossible.
We are deeply sorry that we are forced to come to this decision, but the situation has been out of our hands. All bought tickets can be refunded from point of purchase."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
King Death Premiere Debut Single “Vicious Circle”
- Next Article:
Schemata Theory Spreads "Unity In Time"
0 Comments on "Firewind Cancels European Tour"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.