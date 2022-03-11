Headline News

Alexisonfire Announces First New Album In 13 Years - Premieres New Single & Music Video

Canada-based outfit Alexisonfire have announced a June 24th release date for their new album “Otherness” through Dine Alone Records. The track and music video “Sweet Dreams Of Otherness” has been launched as the first single from that outing, which is the band’s first studio full-length in 13 years.

Explains frontman George Pettit:

“This song was largely Dallas‘ brain child, but over the course of writing this record, it became more of a mission statement for the band. It’s kind of about performance and embracing a new found confidence in a state of peculiarity.”

A stream of that single is available now below with an official music video directed by Canadian actor/director Jay Baruchel due to premiere later today (March 10th, see below). Speaking of the album itself and the band’s headspace for it, guitarist/vocalist Wade MacNeil stated:

“The biggest difference is the space we are all in. We were all really thrilled to make a record, and it was such a respite from what was going on in the world. It felt like life could be beautiful. We were supportive of one another. Everyone was in such a good mood. It was such a treat to be able to do it again.”

Continues Pettit:

“As much as we love playing the old songs, we don’t want to be a nostalgia act. The only reason to come back is if we feel we still have something to say. We spent so much time on the road thinking that if we stopped, people would lose interest. But when we went away, it only got bigger. We all carved new paths for ourselves, so coming back to Alexisonfire is a purely enjoyable creative venture. Something special happens when we get in a room together.”

“Otherness” track-list:

01 – “Committed To The Con”

02 – “Sweet Dreams Of Otherness”

03 – “Sans Soleil”

04 – “Conditional Love”

05 – “Blue Spade”

06 – “Dark Night Of The Soul”

07 – “Mistaken Information”

08 – “Survivor’s Guilt”

09 – “Reverse The Curse”

10 – “World Stops Turning”