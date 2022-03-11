Cancer Bats Joined By Fever 333’s Guitarist Stevis Harris In New Music Video “Lonely Bong”

Canadian hardcore outfit Cancer Bats premiere a Mitch Barnes directed music video for their new single “Lonely Bong”. The band's upcoming album “Psychic Jailbreak” will be out in stores on April 15th. Apparently Fever 333 guitarist Stephen “Stevis” Harrison (ex-The Chariot) has joined the group, filling the spot left vacant by guitarist Scott Middleton last fall.

Tells the band’s drummer Mike Peters:

“‘Lonely Bong‘ is a song about life on the road and being in a band. It was a big lifestyle change for us when the pandemic happened and we couldn’t tour. We missed it a lot. Playing music, seeing friends and fans from around the world. We didn’t even see each other for over a year. LB is a homage to the road life and the blessing it’s been in our lives.

I like to think that Liam titled the song ‘Lonely Bong‘ for me since I’m the only smoker in the band. I would smoke and play drums, working out the songs for the new album alone late at night. Smoking helped to shift my brain from dad/regular life to a creative spot. I was the lonely bong missing his buds.”

Cancer Bats have the below tours announced for 2022:

w/ Comeback Kid & A Wilhelm Scream:

03/17 London, ON – Rum Runners

03/18 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

03/19 Ottawa, ON – The Brass Monkey

03/20 Kingston, ON – Mansion

04/15 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

04/16 Regina, SK – The Exchange

04/17 Saskatoon, SK – Amigos

04/18 Grande Prairie, AB – Better Than Freds

w/ Comeback Kid & Misery Signals:

04/21 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

04/22 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

04/23 Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom

04/25 Whistler, BC – Garfinkel’s

04/26 Nelson, BC – The Royal

04/27 Fernie, BC – Northern Bar & Stage

04/28 Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar

04/29 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

04/30 Calgary, AB – Dickens

05/01 Calgary, AB – Dickens

Cancer Bats:

05/03 Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival

05/04 Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk Festival

w/ The Anti-Queens:

05/16 St. Catharines, ON – The Warehouse Concert Hall

05/17 Guelph, ON – Onyx

05/18 Peterborough, ON – Red Dog

05/19 Sudbury, ON – Towne House Tavern

05/20 Sudbury, ON – Towne House Tavern

Cancer Bats:

05/22 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques (‘Pouzza Fest‘)