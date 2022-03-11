Cancer Bats Joined By Fever 333’s Guitarist Stevis Harris In New Music Video “Lonely Bong”
Canadian hardcore outfit Cancer Bats premiere a Mitch Barnes directed music video for their new single “Lonely Bong”. The band's upcoming album “Psychic Jailbreak” will be out in stores on April 15th. Apparently Fever 333 guitarist Stephen “Stevis” Harrison (ex-The Chariot) has joined the group, filling the spot left vacant by guitarist Scott Middleton last fall.
Tells the band’s drummer Mike Peters:
“‘Lonely Bong‘ is a song about life on the road and being in a band. It was a big lifestyle change for us when the pandemic happened and we couldn’t tour. We missed it a lot. Playing music, seeing friends and fans from around the world. We didn’t even see each other for over a year. LB is a homage to the road life and the blessing it’s been in our lives.
I like to think that Liam titled the song ‘Lonely Bong‘ for me since I’m the only smoker in the band. I would smoke and play drums, working out the songs for the new album alone late at night. Smoking helped to shift my brain from dad/regular life to a creative spot. I was the lonely bong missing his buds.”
Cancer Bats have the below tours announced for 2022:
w/ Comeback Kid & A Wilhelm Scream:
03/17 London, ON – Rum Runners
03/18 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
03/19 Ottawa, ON – The Brass Monkey
03/20 Kingston, ON – Mansion
04/15 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre
04/16 Regina, SK – The Exchange
04/17 Saskatoon, SK – Amigos
04/18 Grande Prairie, AB – Better Than Freds
w/ Comeback Kid & Misery Signals:
04/21 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
04/22 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
04/23 Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom
04/25 Whistler, BC – Garfinkel’s
04/26 Nelson, BC – The Royal
04/27 Fernie, BC – Northern Bar & Stage
04/28 Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar
04/29 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room
04/30 Calgary, AB – Dickens
05/01 Calgary, AB – Dickens
Cancer Bats:
05/03 Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival
05/04 Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk Festival
w/ The Anti-Queens:
05/16 St. Catharines, ON – The Warehouse Concert Hall
05/17 Guelph, ON – Onyx
05/18 Peterborough, ON – Red Dog
05/19 Sudbury, ON – Towne House Tavern
05/20 Sudbury, ON – Towne House Tavern
Cancer Bats:
05/22 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques (‘Pouzza Fest‘)
