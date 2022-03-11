"some music was meant to stay underground..."

posted Mar 11, 2022

Motionless In White will have their sixth studio full-length “Scoring The End Of The World” out on June 10th through Roadrunner Records. A first advance track and music video by the name of “Cyberhex” has premiered online and finds ex-Cradle Of Filth keyboardist/vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft guesting.

Several other musicians also guest on the outing, including Knocked Loose frontman Bryan Garris, Beartooth's Caleb Shomo.

“Scoring The End Of The World” track-list:

01 – “Meltdown”
02 – “Sign Of Life”
03 – “Werewolf”
04 – “Porcelain”
05 – “Slaughterhouse” (feat. Bryan Garris)
06 – “Masterpiece”
07 – “Cause Of Death”
08 – “We Become The Night”
09 – “Burnted At Both Ends II”
10 – “B.F.B.T.G.” Corpse Nation”
11 – “Cyberhex” (feat. Lindsay Schoolcraft)
12 – “Red, White & Boom” (feat. Caleb Shomo)
13 – “Scoring The End Of The World” (feat. Mick Gordon)

