Motionless In White Premiere New Single & Video “Cyberhex” - To Release New Album In June

Motionless In White will have their sixth studio full-length “Scoring The End Of The World” out on June 10th through Roadrunner Records. A first advance track and music video by the name of “Cyberhex” has premiered online and finds ex-Cradle Of Filth keyboardist/vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft guesting.

Several other musicians also guest on the outing, including Knocked Loose frontman Bryan Garris, Beartooth's Caleb Shomo.

“Scoring The End Of The World” track-list:

01 – “Meltdown”

02 – “Sign Of Life”

03 – “Werewolf”

04 – “Porcelain”

05 – “Slaughterhouse” (feat. Bryan Garris)

06 – “Masterpiece”

07 – “Cause Of Death”

08 – “We Become The Night”

09 – “Burnted At Both Ends II”

10 – “B.F.B.T.G.” Corpse Nation”

11 – “Cyberhex” (feat. Lindsay Schoolcraft)

12 – “Red, White & Boom” (feat. Caleb Shomo)

13 – “Scoring The End Of The World” (feat. Mick Gordon)