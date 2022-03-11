Misery Index Premiere New Single “The Eaters And The Eaten”

Band Photo: Misery Index (?)

Baltimore-based death metal outfit Misery Index premiere the first advance track named “The Eaters And The Eaten“, from their seventh studio full-length “Complete Control“. A May 13th release date through Century Media has been slated for that album, which was mixed by Will Putney (Body Count, Every Time I Die).