Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Chile's Morbid Cruelty

Raw, primitive dark metal has been exploding in South America since the early days of Pentagram, Sepultura, Sarcofago and Mortem. Chile’s Morbid Cruelty is a newer act that’s comprised of two members who have been active with bands like Atomic Aggressor, Evil Madness, Perversor and Valefar. The unit initially banded together in 2018, releasing a desirably unrefined cassette demo a year later. They digitally released their debut album, “Holodomor,” last August; and now the renowned German extreme metal label is poised to properly shine a light upon the spirited duo by releasing a vinyl version of said debut on April 8.

The Santiago-based band stabs deep into the belly of late eighties/early nineties death metal along the lines of Incubus and Morbid Angel. Yet their influences are clearly delivered with the bestial, almost punk-like approach of the aforementioned classic Latin American bands. Songs like “Red Ripper” and “Unholy Vengeance” make it clear that Morbid Cruelty isn’t interested in exploring new horizons. Instead, the passionate band is decidedly and passionately focused upon plumbing the depths of classic, rough blackened death metal.