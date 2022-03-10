Rammstein To Release New Album "Zeit" In April; Title Track Music Video Streaming
Band Photo: Rammstein (?)
German industrial metal/Neue Deutsche Härte legends Rammstein has announced that they will be releasing their eighth studio album, "Zeit" on April 29th. In anticipation of the release, the band has premiered a music video for the title track for the album, which can be seen below. More details about the album will follow soon, but the cover art has also been revealed, which is a photograph shot by Canadian rock star Bryan Adams, depicting the band stood at the Trudelturm in Berlin Adlershof, an imposing monument to aerial research in the city’s Aerodynamic Park.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Absent In Body Shares New Visualizer Video
- Next Article:
Fortis Ventus Unveils Debut Album Details
0 Comments on "Rammstein To Release New Album In April"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.