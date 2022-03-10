Rammstein To Release New Album "Zeit" In April; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Band Photo: Rammstein (?)

German industrial metal/Neue Deutsche Härte legends Rammstein has announced that they will be releasing their eighth studio album, "Zeit" on April 29th. In anticipation of the release, the band has premiered a music video for the title track for the album, which can be seen below. More details about the album will follow soon, but the cover art has also been revealed, which is a photograph shot by Canadian rock star Bryan Adams, depicting the band stood at the Trudelturm in Berlin Adlershof, an imposing monument to aerial research in the city’s Aerodynamic Park.